August 26 MLB Betting Guide: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Moneyline: Dodgers -142| Padres +120

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Dodgers +280| Padres +5000

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Picks

With two of the top pitchers taking the mound Thursday, expect a lower-scoring affair. After Wednesday’s marathon 16-inning game, both teams might start more sluggish than usual.

The Bet: Over (7.5)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres News and Analysis

Probables: Max Scherzer (Dodgers) vs. Yu Darvish (Padres)

Projected Lineup

Heading into the series finale with a 5-3-Dodgers win in 16 innings Wednesday night, two National League West juggernauts bring their aces to the mound for an appointment-viewing match-up.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Max Scherzer makes his 24th start of the season and fifth as a member of the Dodgers. He last pitched in a 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Aug. 21, going five innings, throwing 103 pitches, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters.

Posting an 11-4 record this season, Scherzer has a 2.65 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.91 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks sixth in ERA, first in K rate, and WHIP this season. His arsenal includes primarily a three-pitch mix of fastball (48%), slider (19%) and changeup (15%). Look for the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate and a 56% PutAway rate.

The Padres will likely start Trent Grisham, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth at the top of the order. One of the more productive offenses in the majors, the Padres rank 11th in batting average (.244), with a .325 OBP and the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (21%).

San Diego Padres Analysis

Yu Darvish returns to the mound after being activated from the injured list with a back injury. Darvish last pitched in a 12-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 12, going 2.2 innings, throwing 74 pitches, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out four batters. In three meetings with the Dodgers this season, Darvish has a 2-1 record, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out 29 batters.

Posting a 7-7 record this season, his first with the Padres, Darvish has a 3.70 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 26th in ERA, eighth in WHIP and sixth in K rate.

He uses primarily a three-pitch mix of cutter (38%), fastball (26%) and slider (23%). Darvish seems to prefer the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has an X k rate, used in X of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 67% PutAway rate.

The Dodger will likely start Trea Turner, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and Corey Seager at the top of the lineup. Keep an eye on Betts’ position in the lineup as reports surfaced he will be activated from the injured list. The team ranks 10th in batting average, hitting .245, second in OBP (.334), and 22% K rate.