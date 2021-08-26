August 26 MLB Betting Guide: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -164| Pirates +136

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +20000| Pirates NA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Picks

The Cardinals should have a prime opportunity to grab the win to open the series, facing a pitcher with a high WHIP and a tendency to let games get out of hand. Keller, in seven of his 16 starts, has allowed four or more runs.

The Bet: Cardinals (-164)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates News and Analysis

Probables: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) vs. Mitch Keller (Pirates)

Projected Lineup

Two National League Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, kick off a four-game series, with St. Louis making a final push for the postseason.

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the Cardinals, making his third start of the season. Mikolas returned from the 60-day IL to start against the Pirates on Aug. 20, a 4-0 loss. He threw 84 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five batters. With a 0-1 record, Mikolas has a 1.00 ERA, 21% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP.

His arsenal includes a four-pitch mix of fastball (52%), curveball (19%), slider (12%) and cutter (11%). Look for the curveball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 22% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 37% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Pirates will likely start Ben Gamel, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Colin Moran at the top of the order. Pittsburgh has the fourth-lowest batting average, hitting .233, with a .303 OBP and the seventh-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.

Pittsburgh Pirates Analysis

Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates, making his 17th start of the season. He last pitched in a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 20, going five innings, throwing 89 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out six batters. Posting a 4-10 record, Keller has a 6.35 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.82 WHIP.

Keller, a righty, throws a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (57%), slider (23%) and curveball (15%). He prefers to use the four-seam fastball the strikeout batters. The pitch has a 23% K rate, used in 28% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 20% Whiff rate and a 44% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Cardinals should include Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado. The team is 17th in batting average (.238), 21st in OBP (.310) and has the sixth-lowest K rate (22%). Facing right-handed pitchers this season, the Cardinals are hitting .237 with a .308 OBP and an 89 wRC+.