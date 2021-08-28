August 28 MLB Betting Guide: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox MLB Game Info

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cubs +250 | White Sox -310

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Odds to Win World Series: Cubs NA| White Sox +800

Lance Lynn should put up an effective outing about the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, a team with the highest strikeout rate in the majors and the third-lowest batting average. Lynn should also find plenty of run support from the White Sox offense, facing a pitched with an elevated 1.49 WHIP.

The Bet: White Sox (-310)

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Alec Mills (Cubs) vs. Lance Lynn (White Sox)

Projected Lineup

The Crosstown Series heads into the second game of a three-game set, with the White Sox taking a 1-0 lead after a 17-13 slugfest Friday night.

Chicago Cubs Analysis

Alec Mills makes his 14th start of the season, last pitching in a 9-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 22. Mills threw 100 pitches in four innings of work, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and striking out five batters. With a 5-6 record, Mills has a 4.76 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.49 WHIP.

Look for the righty to use a four-pitch mix of fastball (61%), changeup (15%), slider (13%) and curveball (11%). Mills prefers to use the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 22% K rate, the pitch is used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 23% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the White Sox should include Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez. Leading the American League Central, the White Sox have been one of the more productive offenses this season, ranking fifth in batting average (.254), second in OBP (.333) and 14th in strikeout rate (23%).

Chicago White Sox Analysis

White Sox ace Lance Lynn takes the mound, making his 24th start of the season. Lynn last pitched in a 2-1 White Sox loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 23, recording a no-decision after going seven innings, throwing 86 pitches, allowing one run on four hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with the Cubs, an 8-6 White Sox win on Aug. 6, Lynn threw 100 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters.

Posting a 10-3 record in his first season with the White Sox, Lynn has a 2.20 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP. Lynn ranks second among qualified starters in ERA, 18th in K rate, and 11th in WHIP this season. Lynn has struck out seven or more batters in 10 starts, the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young.

Lynn, a righty, primarily uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (61%) and cutter (31%), preferring to go with the four-seam fastball as the strikeout pitch. With a 35% K rate and used in 33% of two-strike situations, the pitch has a 33% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Cubs will likely start Rafael Ortega, Frank Schwindel, Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom at the top of the order. The team has struggled offensively this season, ranking 28th in batting average (.231) with a .306 OBP and the highest strikeout rate in the league at 26%.