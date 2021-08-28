August 28 MLB Betting Guide: New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -106| Athletics -110

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-112) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +850 | Athletics +5000

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics and Picks

With two effective pitchers squaring off, combined with two mediocre offenses, expect a lower-scoring affair Saturday afternoon.

The Bet: Under (8.5)

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics News and Analysis

Probables: Nestor Cortes (Yankees) vs. Frankie Montas (Athletics)

Projected Lineup

New York and Oakland square off in a Saturday matinee after an 8-2 Yankees win Friday night to open the series.

New York Yankees Analysis

Nestor Cortes makes his eighth start of the season, last pitching in a 10-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 20. Cortes went seven innings, throwing 104 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven batters. With a 2-1 record this season, Cortes has a 2.56 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.07 WHIP.

The lefty uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (46%), curveball (22%), slider (22%) and changeup (10%), preferring to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 33% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 26% Whiff rate and a 55% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Athletics should include Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Matt Olson and Yan Gomes. Making a final push for the second Wild Card spot in the American League, the Athletics rank 24th in batting average (.235), 17th in OBP (.315) and have the 10th– lowest K rate at 22%.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Frankie Montas makes his 26th start of the season, last pitching in a 2-1 Athletics loss to San Francisco Giants on Aug. 22, recording a no-decision after throwing 105 pitches in seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters. The Oakland Ace has a 9-9 record, with a 3.84 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.24 WHIP. Montas ranks 30th in ERA, 33rd in WHIP and 17th in K rate among qualified starters this season.

Look for a pitch mix consisting of fastball (59%), changeup (22%) and slider (19%), with Montas likely using the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate and is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Yankees should start DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo at the top of the order. Currently holding the first Wild Card spot in the American League, the Yankees are rank 17th in batting average (.239), sixth in OBP (.327) and the sixth-highest K rate (24%).