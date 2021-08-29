August 29 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers MLB Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Astros -220| Rangers +184

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +410 | Rangers NA

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks

The Rangers can play the spoiler to the Astros sweep despite a tough matchup, facing a pitcher with a low K rate.

The Bet: Rangers (+184)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers News and Analysis

Probables: Zack Greinke (Astros) vs. Taylor Hearn (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

After a 5-2-win Saturday, the Astros look to go for the series sweep against their in-state rival Texas Rangers.

Houston Astros Analysis

Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Astros, making his 27th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 23, throwing 92 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out two batters. In three meetings with the Rangers this season, Greinke has a 3-0 record, throwing 18.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 16 hits and striking out 13 batters.

Posting an 11-4 record this season, Greinke has a 3.41 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.11 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 19th in ERA, 40th in K rate and 19th in WHIP.

The 18-year veteran uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (45%), changeup (22%), curveball (16%) and slider (15%). Look for Greinke to use the changeup to strike out batters. With a 24% K rate, the pitch is used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 17% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Rangers should include Yonny Hernandez, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. This season, the team has struggled offensively with the second-lowest batting average (.227) and the lowest OBP in the majors (.291). However, the team ranks 16th in strikeout rate, with a 23% K rate this season.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Taylor Hearn takes the mound for the Rangers, making his sixth start of the season. The lefty last pitched in a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 24, going five innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six batters. He has faced the Astros four times this season, primarily used in relief, posting a 1-0 record, throwing 7.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, and striking out seven batters.

Hearn uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (69%), slider (20%) and changeup, preferring to throw the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 36% K rate, used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

Houston should start Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez at the top of the order. The team is the most productive offense in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.268), OBP (.340) and has the lowest strikeout rate (19%).