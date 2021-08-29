August 29 MLB Betting Guide: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -220| Tigers +184

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Blue Jays +6000 | Tigers NA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Picks

Expect a lower-scoring affair with two effective pitchers benefitting from the pitcher-friendly venue of Comerica Park. Keep an eye on Boyd’s length in his first return to major-league action, as he might have a shorter than expected outing.

The Bet: Under (9.5)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers News and Analysis

Probables: Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) vs. Matthew Boyd (Tigers)

Projected Lineup

The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers goes down to the wire after the Blue Jays tied the three-game set at one game apiece after a 3-2-win Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Jose Berrios makes his 26th start of the season for the Blue Jays, last pitching in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 24. Berrios went three innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out six batters.

Berrios has made five starts as a Blue Jay, a trade deadline acquisition from the Minnesota Twins, posting a 1-2 record, with a 4.81 ERA, 22% K rate, and a 1.64 WHIP. This season overall, Berrios has an 8-7 record, with a 3.70 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 26th in ERA, 22nd in K rate and WHIP.

The righty uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (56%), curveball (31%) and changeup (13%), preferring to use the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch had a 39% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 35% Whiff rate and a 52% PutAway rate.

The Tigers should start Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera at the top of the order. Despite an up-and-down year offensively, the team ranks 15th in batting average (.240) with a .306 OBP and a 25% K rate.

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Matthew Boyd makes his 14th start of the season, returning to major-league action after missing more than two months because of tendinitis in his throwing arm. Boyd last pitched in a 10-3 Tigers win over the Kansas City Royals, leaving the game after throwing 41 pitches in 2.1 innings, allowing five hits and striking out two batters, recording a no-decision in the contest.

Posting a 3-6 record, Boyd has a 3.44 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP this season.

The lefty uses an arsenal of fastball (47%), changeup (23%) and slider (22%) and will likely throw his slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 29% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 43% PutAway rate.

The Blue Jays will likely start Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez at the top of the lineup against Boyd. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Blue Jays rank second in batting average (.263) with a .326 OPB and the second-lowest strikeout rate of 20%.