August 3rd Astros vs. Dodgers Preview

Astros vs. Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will collide for a two-game series at Dodgers Stadium beginning Tuesday night. Heading into the series, the Astros have lost two straight and are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Whereas the Dodgers have won two straight games, but they’re 5-5 over that same stretch.

Houston will start Lance McCullers Jr. in the series opener, and Walker Buehler will oppose him for Los Angeles. McCullers is 8-2 with a 3.23 ERA and 115 strikeouts on the year, while Buehler is 11-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 139 strikeouts. Although McCullers has pitched well this season, he’s struggled over his last two starts as he’s allowed eight earned runs in just 11 innings.

On the other hand, Buehler comes into this game after a strong month in July, where he pitched over 32 innings and allowed just six earned runs for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is currently home favorites at -180 on the money line and +122 on the run line.

You’d have to like the Dodgers’ chances in this spot, given how good Buehler has been thus far. At the current price, there really isn’t any value in that on the money line. So if you’re looking at the Dodgers tonight, the run line has to be the play given McCullers recent form.

Note that sharp money has also been very steady on the Dodgers, with 83% of the money wagered accounting for 54% of the tickets.

