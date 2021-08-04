August 4 MLB Betting Guide: A Dodgers Debut

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, August 4

A split slate of MLB baseball action awaits Wednesday, giving you no reason to lock into games throughout the day.

Keep an eye on the weather in New York. The current forecast calls for rain.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Pirates +245| Brewers -300

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Pirates +50000 | Brewers +1200

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Picks

Dominant pitching from Peralta, combined with a lackluster offense in the Pirates should equate to a lower-scoring affair. Keep an eye on Steven Brault. He might have a shorter outing in his first return back from the IL.

The Bet: Under (8)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers News and Analysis

Probables: Steven Brault (Pirates) vs. Freddy Peralta (Brewers)

Projected Lineup

After an 8-5 win Tuesday night, the Brewers look to bounce back and seal the series with an afternoon matinee.

Pittsburgh Pirates Analysis

Steven Brault takes the mound for the Pirates, making his season debut, missing most of the season due to a lat strain. He pitched in a 3-2 Pirates win on Sept. 22 of last year. He recorded a no-decision after going seven innings, throwing 94 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out six batters. Last season, he posted a 1-3 record, making 11 starts, with a 3.38 ERA, 21.3% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP.

Brault uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), changeup (24%) and slider (23%). He prefers to use the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch to strike out batters. The pitch had a 23% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 20% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The Brewers should use Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Eduardo Escobar and Avisail Garcia at the top of the order. The NL Central-leading Brewers have the fourth-lowest batting average, hitting .227 with an OBP of .317 and a strikeout rate of 25%, the sixth-highest.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Freddy Peralta takes the mound, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 12-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29, going six innings, throwing 68 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out five batters. In three meetings against the Pirates this season, he has a 1-1 record, going 17 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out 19 batters.

Part of an effective Brewers rotations, Peralta has an 8-3 record with a 2.17 ERA, a 34% K rate and a 0.87 WHIP. Among starters who have thrown 100 innings this season, Peralta ranks third in ERA, fifth in K rate and first in WHIP.

Look for Peralta to use a four-pitch mix of fastball (54%), slider (26%), curveball (10%) and changeup (10%). His slider is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. With a 43% K rate, the pitch has a 36% usage in two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 44% Whiff rate and a 61% PutAway rate.

The Pirates should start with Ben Gamel, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco at the top of the order. Although the team ranks in the bottom tier in batting average (.236) and OBP (.308), they have the third-lowest strikeout rate (21%).

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros +180 | Dodgers -215

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +480 | Dodgers +290

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Picks

Despite the Astros ranking as the top offense in the MLB, they will face a tough outing against one of the more dominant pitchers in the game in Max Scherzer. Expect a close game, with the Dodgers providing run support for their new ace.

The Bet: Dodgers (-215)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News and Analysis

Probables: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs. Max Scherzer (Dodgers)

Projected Lineup

A battle between two of the top teams in the league heads to the second game of the series, with an ace pitcher making his team debut. Tuesday’s matchup resulted in an Astros 3-0 win.

Houston Astros Analysis

Jake Odorizzi takes the mound, making his 14th start of the season, last pitching in an 11-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on July 28. He threw 95 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three batters. Posting a 4-5 record this season, Odorizzi has a 4.30 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP.

Odorizzi uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), changeup (22%) and slider (10%). Look for the four-seam fastball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 23% K rate, used in 30% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 38% PutAway rate.

The Dodgers will likely start Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Max Muncy at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the league, the Dodgers are hitting .246 with a .336 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Max Scherzer makes his Los Angeles Dodgers debut today, his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in a Nationals’ 3-1 win on July 29. He threw 88 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters.

With an 8-4 record, Scherzer has a 2.76 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks eighth in ERA, second in K rate, and second in WHIP.

Scherzer uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (48%), slider (20%) and changeup (14%). He prefers to throw the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 36% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely start Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa at the top of the order. The most productive team in the majors, the Astros lead in batting average (.267), OBP (.341) and have the lowest strikeout rate (19%).