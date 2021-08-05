August 5 MLB Betting Guide: An NL East Matinee

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, August 5

Get a head start to the weekend by catching non-stop MLB baseball action, with the first pitch of Thursday’s split slate starting at 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Phillies -152 | Nationals +128

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Phillies +4500 | Nationals +50000

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Picks

Despite a tough matchup for Nola, facing a Nationals offense, the Phillies should provide run support for their Ace. Joe Ross has the 17th highest home run-to-flyball rate at 16.2% and 26th in barrel percentage at 8%.

The Bet: Phillies (-152)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals News and Analysis

Probables: Aaron Nola (Phillies) vs. Joe Ross (Nationals)

Projected Lineup

A battle between two National League East rivals heads to the final game of a three-game series, with the Phillies taking Wednesday’s matchup 9-5, primed for the sweep.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Phillies ace Aaron Nola takes the mound, making his 22nd start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-2 Phillies loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 31, recording a no-decision after going six innings, throwing 101 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five batters. With a 7-6 record, Nola has a 4.30 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. His strikeout rate ranks as the ninth-highest among qualified starters this season.

Nola uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), curveball (27%) and changeup (21%). Look for him to throw his knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely start Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernandez at the top of the order. Soto has had the most success against Nola, going 5-for 26 with two home runs. A surprisingly productive offense this season, Washington ranks third in batting average (.258), fifth in OBP (.331) and has the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (21%.)

Washington Nationals Analysis

Joe Ross takes the mound for the Nationals, making his 19th start of the season. Ross last pitched in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 31, going 4.1 innings throwing 84 pitches, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. In two meetings with the Phillies this year, he is 0-1, pitching 11 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight batters.

With a 5-9 record this year, Ross has a 4.00 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP.

Ross uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (62%) and slider (31%) primarily. The slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 31% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Phillies will likely start Travis Jankowski, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto against Ross. Segura has had the most success against Ross in his career, going 9-for-18. Philadelphia is hitting .243 with the 11th-best OBP of .321 and a 23% strikeout rate.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Royals +172 | White Sox -210

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Royals +50000 | White Sox +600

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Picks

Lynch has returned to the majors and will face a formidable White Sox lineup, fourth in OBP and wRC+. Expect Chicago to get to the young pitcher early, sealing the series win.

The Bet: White Sox (-210)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Daniel Lynch (Royals) vs. Dallas Keuchel (White Sox)

Projected Lineup

After a 9-1 Royals win Wednesday night, two American League Central foes square off for the series win today. The White Sox, the leading the American League Central, hope to bounce back with a win tonight.

Kansas City Royals Analysis

Daniel Lynch takes the mound for the Royals, making his sixth start of the season. The lefty last pitched in a July 30, 6-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, going six innings, throwing 107 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two batters. In his first meeting against the White Sox, a 9-1 loss on May 8, Lynch threw 34 pitches in 0.2 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, failing to strike out a batter.

With a 1-3 record, the rookie has a 6.95 ERA, 13% K rate and a 1.68 WHIP.

His pitch arsenal includes three main pitches, fastball (53%), changeup (22%) and slider (22%). Look for Lynch to use the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 32% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The White Sox will likely start Tim Anderson, Cesar Hernandez, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the White Sox rank seventh in batting average (.250), third in OBP (.334) and have a 23% strikeout rate.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Dallas Keuchel takes the mound, making his 22nd start of the season. The 10-year veteran last pitched in a 12-11 White Sox loss to the Cleveland Indians on July 31, recording a no-decision after throwing 83 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with the Royals this season, a 4-3 loss on July 26, Keuchel threw 96 pitches in six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out three batters.

With a 7-4 record, Keuchel has a 4.51 ERA, 14.6% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP. Among qualified pitchers, he ranks last in K rate and K/9 (5.55).

Expect Keuchel to throw a three-pitch mix of fastball (38%), changeup (30%) and cutter (25%). He prefers to throw the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 14& K rate, used in 26% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 23% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 33% PutAway rate.

The Royals will likely start Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi at the top of the order. Merrifield has had the most success against Keuchel in his career, going 7-for 20. The Royals this season have struggled offensively. The team is batting .241, with a .301 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate.