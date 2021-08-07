August 7 MLB Betting Guide: The Crosstown Series

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, August 7

Enjoy the weekend with the perfect summer complement—a full day of MLB baseball action. With ideal weather and games starting at 1:05 p.m. Eastern, there is no excuse to lock into your favorite teams.

Find out which games you should target.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Info

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: White Sox -205 | Cubs +172

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +600 | Cubs +50000

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Picks

Expect Rodon to bounce back from his loss to the Royals, with plenty of support from the White Sox offense, which ranks as one of the league’s best. Keep an eye on the weather at Wrigley. Current game time conditions have the wind blowing out to left field, which could cause a higher scoring matchup.

The Bet: White Sox (-205)

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs News and Analysis

Probables: Carlos Rodon (White Sox) vs. Adbert Alzolay (Cubs)

Projected Lineup

After a thrilling 8-6 victory in 10 innings Friday afternoon, the Crosstown Series heads to the second game of a three-game series.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the White Sox, making his 19th start of the year. He last pitched in a 5-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on July 29, going four innings, throwing 74 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four batters.

With an 8-5 record this season, Rodon has a 2.49 ERA, 35% K rate and a 0.96 WHIP. He is currently +450 to win the AL Cy Young on FanDuel Sportsbook with a resurgent season, behind only Gerrit Cole and teammate Lance Lynn. Among starters who have thrown more than 100 innings this season, Rodon ranks eight in ERA, second in K rate and sixth in WHIP.

Look for Rodon to use a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), slider (27%) and changeup (13%). His slider is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. The pitch has a 52% K rate, used in 52% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 41% Whiff rate and a 62% PutAway rate.

The Cubs will likely start Rafael Ortega, Wilson Contreras, David Bote and Patrick Wisdom at the top of the order. The team has struggled offensively, with the fourth-lowest batting average (.228), eight-lowest OBP (.306) and the second-highest strikeout rate at 26%.

Chicago Cubs Analysis

Adbert Alzolay will make his 20th start of the season today, last pitching in a 6-5 Cubs loss to the Washington Nationals on Aug. 1. Recording a no-decision, he threw 82 pitches in five innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits, and striking out four batters.

With a 4-11 record, Alzolay has a 4.85 ERA, 24% K rate, and a 1.18 WHIP.

Alzolay throws a two-pitch mix of fastball (475) and slider (41%) primarily. He prefers to throw the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 34% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The White Sox will likely use Tim Anderson, Cesar Hernandez, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez at the top of the order against Alzolay. One of the more productive offenses in the majors, the White Sox rank seventh in batting average (.248) and fourth in OBP (.332) with a 23% strikeout rate.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +225 | Padres -275

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Diamondbacks +50000 | Padres +1600

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Picks

Despite the hitter-friendly venue of Petco Park, expect a higher-scoring affair, with a productive Padres offense facing an inexperienced starter. Don’t sleep on the Diamondbacks. In their last 10 meetings with the Padres, they have averaged 4.70 runs.

The Bet: Over (8)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres News and Analysis

Probables: Taylor Widener (Diamondbacks) vs. Yu Darvish (Padres)

Projected Lineup

After an 8-5 Diamondbacks win Friday, the Padres look to even the series at one game apiece in this National League West matchup.

Arizona Diamondback Analysis

Taylor Widener takes the mound for Arizona, making his ninth start of the season. He last pitched in an 11-8 Diamondbacks loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2, recording a no-decision after throwing 98 pitches in 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out seven batters.

With a 1-1 record this season, Widener has a 5.05 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.46 WHIP.

Widener, a righty, uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (63%), slider (19%) and changeup (18%), preferring to use the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 29% K rate, the pitch is used 37% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The Padres should use Adam Frazier, Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer at the top of the order. Hosmer has had the most success against Widener in his career, going 2-for-4 with one home run. San Diego ranks among the top offenses in the league this season, ranking ninth in batting average (.246), seventh in OBP (.328) and have the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (22%).

San Diego Padres Analysis

Padres ace Yu Darvish takes the mound, making his 22nd start of the year. He last pitched in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on July 31, going six innings, throwing 102 pitches, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out eight batters. In two meetings with the Diamondbacks this season, Darvish is 0-0, recording no-decisions in both matchups. Darvish has thrown 10.2 innings, allowing five runs on 14 hits and striking out 13 batters against Arizona.

With a 7-6 record, Darvish remains among the elite arms in the majors, with a 3.48 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.02 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 23rd in ERA, 10th in K rate and ninth in WHIP.

Look for Darvish to use a three-pitch mix of cutter (38%), fastball (26%) and slider (22%), with a curveball and changeup, used infrequently. His four-seam fastball is the most effective pitch in the arsenal, with a 44% K rate, used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 68% PutAway rate.

The Diamondbacks will likely use Kole Calhoun, Ketel Marte, Asdrubal Cabrera and Carson Kelly at the top of the order. Cabrera has had the most success against Darvish in his career, going 9-for-24 with three home runs. The team is hitting .233 this season, with a .310 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.