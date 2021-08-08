August 8 MLB Betting Guide: The Battle for First in the NL East

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, August 8

It’s a perfect day for MLB baseball action, the ideal backdrop for the ideal late-summer afternoon. There is no reason to be glued to the couch all afternoon with perfect weather and teams in great spots.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Info

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Mets +150| Phillies -178

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Mets +1600 | Phillies +4500

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Picks

Look for a high-scoring affair as both teams look to secure the top spot in the NL East. The Phillies look to be in a prime spot against Walker, who tends to let teams get on base.

The Bet: Over (8)

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies News and Analysis

Probables: Taijuan Walker (Mets) vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

Projected Lineup

After securing the lead in the National League East, the Philadelphia Phillies look to go for the sweep against the New York Mets in a battle for the division crown.

New York Mets Analysis

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Mets, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Aug. 3, going 5.2 innings, throwing 92 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four batters. In three meetings against the Phillies this season, he has recorded a no-decision in each of his outings, with the Mets winning all three matchups.

With a 7-6 record, Walker has a 3.86 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP.

Expect Walker to use a four-pitch mix of fastball (58%), slider (22%), changeup (11%) and curveball (8%). He prefers to use his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 32% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 49% PutAway rate.

The Phillies will likely start Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto against Walker. The Phillies have the 12th-highest batting average in the majors, hitting .244, with a .321 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound, making his 23rd start of the season. The righty last pitched in a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Aug. 3, going 7.1 innings, throwing 105 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out five batters. Facing the Mets three times this season, Wheeler has a 1-1 record, throwing 21.1 innings, allowing seven runs on 21 hits and striking out 20 batters.

One of the top arms in the National League, Wheeler has a 9-6 record, with a 29% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks seventh in ERA, 10th in K rate and 10th in WHIP, also posting a 4.50% barrel rate, the fourth-lowest.

Wheeler prefers to use a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), slider (27%) and curveball (10%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 32% K rate and used in 30% of two-strike situations, the pitch also has a 28% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 61% PutAway rate.

The Mets should start Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith at the top of the order. Smith has had the most success against Wheeler in his career, going 8-for-17. New York has the eighth-lowest batting average in the league, hitting .234 with a .314 OBP and 23% strikeout rate.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +200 | Braves -245

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-114) | Under (-108)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +50000 | Braves +3300

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

The Braves should get to Corbin and provide run support to capture the series win. With both teams ranking in the top tier of offensive production, expect a close matchup.

The Bet: Braves (-245)

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves News and Analysis

Probables: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) vs. Max Fried (Braves)

Projected Lineup

A battle in the push toward October, the Nationals and Braves head to the series finale today, after a 3-2 Washington win to tie the series at one game apiece.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Patrick Corbin takes the mound of the Nationals today, making his 22nd start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 3, going seven innings, throwing 93 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting with the Braves this season, a 5-1 loss on Jun. 3, Corbin threw 79 pitches in 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four batters.

Corbin has a 6-10 record with a 5.74 ERA, 17% K rate, and a 1.44 WHIP in a lackluster season. Among qualified starters, he has the third-highest ERA, seventh-lowest K rate and the seventh-highest WHIP.

Look for Corbin to use a two-pitch mix of fastball (57%) and slider (36%). The slider appears to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 29% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Braves will likely start Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley at the top of the order. Albies has had the most success against Corbin in his career, going 7-for-20 with one home run. The Braves are hitting .243 this season, with the 10th-highest OBP at .323 and the eighth-highest strikeout rate of 24%.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Max Fried makes his 19th start of the season, last pitching in a 6-1-win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 3. The lefty went six innings, throwing 98 pitches, allowing four hits and striking out seven batters. In three meetings with the Nationals this season, Fried is 1-1, pitching 10.2 innings, allowing 10 runs on 18 hits and striking out 16 batters.

This season, Fried has an 8-7 record with a 4.05 ERA, 24% K rate, and a 1.31 WHIP.

Fried’s arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), curveball (24%) and slider (23%). He’ll likely go to the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 48% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely roll out Victor Robles, Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of the order. A surprisingly productive offense, the Nationals rank third in batting average, hitting .256, with a .330 OBP and the third-lowest strikeout rate of 21%.