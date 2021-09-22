Back Chris Sale to go Over 6.5 Strikeouts Vs. The Mets?

If you’re looking for a strikeout prop on Wednesday, you might want to consider Chris Sale’s listed at 6.5, with an over of +114 and an under set at -144. New York has the seventh-highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitching this year at nearly 24%. Since the All-Star break, that number’s slightly over 23% and 22.7% over the last two weeks.

Sale’s been fantastic since coming back from an elbow injury that kept him sidelined for roughly two years. In his return, he’s 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in six starts.

However, he’s struck out just 31 batters in those starts. That’s a rate of 5.17 strikeouts per outing. Sure he’s registered eight strikeouts on two occasions, but the regularity isn’t there compared to what we’ve seen in his past. For example, he logged just one strikeout in his last outing against an Orioles team that’s also struck out 23% of the time.

This prop seems a bit high at 6.5, and the fact that the under is juiced to -144 provides a bit of insight into how the sportsbooks feel about their number.

