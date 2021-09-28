Back the Over on Logan Webb’s Strikeout Prop vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday

The San Francisco Giants host an Arizona Diamondbacks team that’s complied the worst road record in the majors at 20-58. As a result, it should be no surprise that the Giants are close to a 3-to-1 favorite on the money line. However, to get involved in the game, we won’t need to pay that steep a price. This is where the props market can offer value as an alternative way to get involved in these lopsided matchups.

San Francisco will start the 24-year old right-hander Logan Webb. He’ll be facing an Arizona team with the fifth-highest strikeout rate (27%) against right-handed pitching over the past two weeks. That’s even worse than the Diamondbacks’ season-long strikeout rate of 25%.

Webb’s strikeout prop is set at 5.5 with the over juiced up to -122. The oddsmakers have already tipped their hand with the juice because he’s tossed more than 5.5 strikeouts in eight of his past ten starts.

Look for Webb to have another good showing against this anemic Diamondbacks offense as the Giants move one step closer to winning the division.

Take the over on his strikeout prop on Tuesday night.

