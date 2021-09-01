Back The Phillies to Win The Division?

The Path to the NL East Title

The Phillies won’t go away. After losing eight of ten games, Philadelphia has stormed back to win five straight and is now just 2.5 games out of first place in the Division. They are also 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot, so as things stand, the Phillies have multiple pathways to the postseason.

Philadelphia’s certainly taken advantage of Atlanta’s recent struggles against the Dodgers. The Braves have lost the first two games in the series, and they’ll face another stern challenge on Wednesday night with Max Scherzer on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Phillies took three-out-of-four games at home against the lowly Diamondbacks and are now playing a Nationals team that pretty much gutted its roster at the trade deadline. They will have some time to gather their thoughts as the Phillies’ next game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Bryce be Bashing

Bryce Harper’s played a massive role in the team’s resurgence when you consider that he’s batting over .300 for the first time in four years. He’s had multiple hits in six of his last seven games and 11 RBIs during that span. The Phillies will need him to stay hot to have a chance to finish the job. After all, Atlanta has been the better offense throughout the season, as evidenced by its wRC+ value of 99. Philadelphia’s a few ticks lower with a value of 96.

The Odds

It could all come down to a series at the end of September when both teams meet for the final time. Philadelphia also has the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the majors as its opponents have a .444 win percentage. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Phillies at +310 to win the division. That number’s just about right, so there isn’t much value to be gained at that price.

However, if you’re looking for a sweat, it shouldn’t be too hard to talk yourself into the underdog in this spot.