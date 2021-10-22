Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Betting Guide

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +100|Astros -118

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (+162)|Astros -1.5 (-196)

Total: 9 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +1100|Astros +100

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros News, Analysis, and Pick

It’s win or go home for the Boston Red Sox. They trail the Houston Astros 3-2 in the series and can force a deciding Game 7 with a victory tonight. Nathan Eovaldi gets the start against an Astros team that continues to rake.

This will be Eovaldi’s third appearance of the series against the Stros. At first glance, the first two don’t inspire confidence, but tonight’s matchup presents an excellent bounce-back spot for Eovaldi. The Astros tagged the Red Sox pitcher for four runs in the most recent outing, although three of the runs were driven in with Martin Perez on the mound after Eovaldi was lifted. Through his two appearances, the Astros have scored seven of 10 baserunners that Eovaldi has allowed.

That scoring efficiency isn’t limited to Eovaldi starts, as the Astros have been overachieving throughout the postseason. Houston is scoring 50.8% of their baserunners, which is well above their regular-season average of 41.8%. The Astros are operating well above expected and are due for regression over the coming games.

Luis Garcia has been hit hard, but there’s no silver lining in his case. Garcia is allowing 3.55 walks and hits per inning pitched in two playoff appearances, giving up two home runs in 3.2 innings pitched and walking more batters than he’s striking out. That sets the Red Sox offense up for success after two abysmal outings.

Boston turned the ball over to Eovaldi in their wild card game against the New York Yankees, and they’ll be hoping for a similar result against Houston. We’re betting that Boston forces a deciding Game 7 as underdogs.

The Bet: Red Sox +100

All MLB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid