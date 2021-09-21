Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets Betting Preview

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox -146|Mets +124

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+125)|Mets +1.5 (-150)

Total: 9.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +2000|Mets +13000

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets News, Analysis, and Pick

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are clinging to postseason aspirations. The Red Sox have a 2.0 game cushion, sitting in the first wild card spot in the AL. The Mets, however, face longer odds to make the playoffs. New York has dropped six of their past seven, falling 6.0 games back of the division lead and 7.5 games out of a wild card spot. It’s a virtual must-win for the Mets, but the odds are stacked against them tonight, as well.

Offensively, the Mets struggle against southpaws, and it’s not likely they figure things out against Eduardo Rodriguez tonight. Consistency remains an issue for Rodriguez, but he’s trending in the right direction over his recent sample. The 28-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his past four starts, striking out 17 and walking three. Those metrics should continue against the Mets, who have the 25th-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage against lefties this season, scoring the 28th-fewest runs.

Recent form isn’t on the Mets side in this one, either. New York’s offense continues to sputter lately, scoring the 28th-fewest runs over the past week. Pitching has been equally disappointing, recording a 5.00 earned run average and allowing a .280 opponent’s batting average.

The Red Sox have been on the opposite end of the offensive and pitching spectrums. Boston has the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week, scoring the sixth-most runs. Similarly, Red Sox pitchers have combined for the seventh-best earned run average and sixth-best opponent’s batting average over the past week. Not only is Boston coming into this one in better form, but they could also see increased efficiency as output creeps up to match production.

This is too short of a price on a Red Sox team in a much more favorable spot on Tuesday. We’re backing the home side.

The Bet: Red Sox -146