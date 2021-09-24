Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +100|Yankees -118

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-166)|Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Total: 9 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +2300|Yankees +2500

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Pick

The AL East teams that make the postseason could come down to this weekend. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox occupy the wild card spots, but their three-game series could change the dynamic of which team has the best chance of making the postseason.

The Red Sox have been the best hitting team in the majors over the past week. Collectively, Boston hitters are slugging .609 with 35 runs scored, winning all four of their games. Their hot streak extends beyond this week, though, as the Sox have won seven straight and nine of the past 12. Getting to Gerrit Cole is never easy, but Boston has the advantage tonight.

Cole’s recent form also plays into the Red Sox advantage tonight. The 31-year-old has been roughed up to the tune of 10 runs over his past three outings, allowing 1.74 walks and hits per inning pitched. Those metrics align with his performance at Fenway Park this season, where Cole has a 7.20 earned run average and 1.80 walks and hits per inning pitched. Reasonably, we should expect progression from Cole, but it won’t be enough to get the Yankees the win.

Boston’s dominance at home isn’t limited to games against Cole. The Red Sox lead the majors in slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging percentage, runs batted in, and runs scored at home this season, which has helped them accumulate the second-most wins at home.

The betting market undervalues the Red Sox tonight. We’re backing the Red Sox as undeserving underdogs.

The Bet: Red Sox +100