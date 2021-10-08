Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Guide

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +120|Rays -142

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-178)|Rays -1.5 (+146)

Total: 7.5 Over +100| Under -122

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +1500|Rays +450

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays take their 1-0 series lead into Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. Tampa dispatched Eduardo Rodriguez on Thursday, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against Chris Sale on Friday.

Sale is mowing down batters with ease, striking out 14.9 batters per nine innings over his past three outings. This season, the Rays struck out against southpaws more than any other team in the MLB, finishing the season with a 28.7% strikeout percentage. We’re expecting some longevity out of Sale today, taking him to have at least seven strikeouts against the Rays.

As seen yesterday, Tampa’s offense relies on home runs. They finished the season tied for the sixth-most round-trippers and cranked out two dingers in the series opener. Sale has effectively limited damage via the long ball, allowing just two over his past five outings for 0.84 home runs per nine innings. Keeping the ball in play will go a long way to handcuffing the Rays offense.

The Red Sox have an equally daunting task trying to get to Shane Baz and the Rays bullpen. Baz has been electric in his first three major league starts, allowing 0.68 walks and hits per inning pitched and a 2.03 earned run average. Boston was ineffective against the Rays pitchers yesterday, and we’re expecting more of the same tonight.

Pitching will keep this game under the total. Sale will make his way through the Rays lineup a couple of times while Baz and company will hamper the Red Sox again. Runs will be at a premium as the Sox try to level the series before heading back to Boston.

The Bet: Chris Sale 7+ strikeouts -135, Under 7.5 -122