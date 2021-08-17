Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Preview

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Outlook

The Brewers head to St. Louis for a three-game series with the Cardinals. Corbin Burnes is expected to start for Milwaukee, and Adam Wainwright will oppose him. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a -158 road favorite and deservedly so. Burnes has been one of the better pitchers in Major League Baseball this season but let’s look at how he’s fared over the last 30 days.

Breaking Down Burnes vs. Wainwright

The 2021 All-Star has been stellar, with a 2.25 xFIP during that span with a 34% strikeout rate. That means one out of every three batters he daces fail even to put the ball in play. To get an idea of just how dominant Burnes has been, he’s limited left-handed hitters to a .055 ISO and a .058 ISO to hitters from the right side of the plate.

As for Wainright, he’s still been an effective pitcher even in his 16th season in the big leagues. His numbers over the last month include a 3.87 xFIP, a .283 wOBA to lefties, and a .174 wOBA to righties. But what’s been most impressive is that he’s limited opposing hitters to a .048 ISO during that span.

The Pick

Given the form of both pitchers coming into this game, the under could be worth a look even though the total is set at seven for this divisional clash.