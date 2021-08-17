Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Preview

The Brewers head to St. Louis for a three-game series with the Cardinals. Corbin Burnes is expected to start for Milwaukee, and Adam Wainwright will oppose him. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a -158 road favorite and deservedly so. Burnes has been one of the better pitchers in Major League Baseball this season but let’s look at how he’s fared over the last 30 days.
Breaking Down Burnes vs. Wainwright
The 2021 All-Star has been stellar, with a 2.25 xFIP during that span with a 34% strikeout rate. That means one out of every three batters he daces fail even to put the ball in play. To get an idea of just how dominant Burnes has been, he’s limited left-handed hitters to a .055 ISO and a .058 ISO to hitters from the right side of the plate.
As for Wainright, he’s still been an effective pitcher even in his 16th season in the big leagues. His numbers over the last month include a 3.87 xFIP, a .283 wOBA to lefties, and a .174 wOBA to righties. But what’s been most impressive is that he’s limited opposing hitters to a .048 ISO during that span.
The Pick
Given the form of both pitchers coming into this game, the under could be worth a look even though the total is set at seven for this divisional clash.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.