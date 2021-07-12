Buy Or Sell: A Home Run Tonight Will Be Hit Tonight Over 519.5 Feet Setting An MLB Record

Home Run Derby Prop

FanDuel Sportsbook has posted a prop on whether a player will hit a home run 520 feet at tonight’s home run derby contest.

According to MLB’s Statcast, the longest recorded home run in a derby was 513 feet, and the longest in a game was 505 feet. But with this home run derby taking place in the high altitude of Coors Field, there’s a decent chance we could see some history on Monday night. Think about it, would you put it past baseball to fudge the numbers a bit just to drum up some media and attention to get more eyeballs to the set?

Another thing to keep in mind is that the baseballs used in the derby will not be stored in a humidor before the event. This is another sign that MLB likely won’t have any issues with juicing the numbers as much as possible.

The over is currently garnering some attention with a slight juice at -115. And with players like Pete Alonso and Shohei Ohtani, baseball fans might get their wish.