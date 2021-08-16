Can Frankie Montas Hit his Strikeout Prop tonight against the White Sox?

Whiffing White Sox

The Oakland Athletics head to Chicago with Frankie Montas set to make his first career start against the White Sox. Chicago has one of the best records in the American League as it holds a ten-game lead in the division. However, the Sox are one game below .500 with a 14-15 record since the All-Star break.

One reason for their struggles is an increase in strikeouts at the plate. Against right-handed pitching, the White Sox are whiffing 24% of the time since the halfway mark and 25.4% in the past three weeks.

Montas Strikeout Prop Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook has set Montas’ strikeout props at 7.5. He’s actually gone over this number in four of his last six starts. Four of those starts came against teams in the top 11 in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching since the All-Star break. He also finished with 10 strikeouts in two of those starts.

The real question is whether Montas can stick around long enough against this potent White Sox lineup to strike out at least eight batters?

Play or Pass?

This is a case where the sportsbook is trying to take advantage of bettors who are simply following the trend. One indication of this is that the under is juiced up to -146. That wasn’t done by mistake, so the best option might be to pass on this prop unless you can swallow that kind of vig.