Can Taijuan Walker go over 5.5 strikeouts tonight?

It’s always tough getting involved in a game in which both teams have little to play for except pride. That’s precisely where the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets find themselves at the moment. While the Mets have certainly struggled down the stretch, they come into Wednesday’s game on a two-game winning streak.

In contrast, the Marlins are going through the motions and have pretty much mailed it in, as evidenced by their seven-game losing streak.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker will take his turn on Wednesday, and his strikeout prop is set at 5.5. He’s averaging just over six strikeouts per game against teams in the top ten in strikeouts against right-handed pitching. Furthermore, Miami has the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball and the third-highest strikeout rate against right-handers.

With the regular season winding down, this doesn’t have to be a bet that you go crazy with. However, we’re getting a reasonable price on the over, and the juice is pretty cheap at -116 odds.

