Can the Braves Complete the Sweep in St. Louis on Thursday night?

Odds and Pitching Matchup

The Atlanta Braves will send Touki Toussaint to the mound on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals who will give the ball to Wade LeBlanc. The FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta as the road favorite here at -120 while the Cardinals sit at +102 at home. The total sits at nine with both the under and over juiced to the tune of -110.

I can’t come up with one reason why anyone would bet the St. Louis Cardinals in this game. Wade LeBlanc is one of the worst pitchers in major league baseball and the Braves are finally getting their act together after being pretty brutal most of the year. They added Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall to the lineup at the trade deadline and are fighting to keep pace in the NL East.

The Picks

This just feels like an obvious spot to be on the Braves at -120. Atlanta took the first two games of the series and looks poised to complete the three-game sweep tonight. We did well on the Braves and the over yesterday and that’s the way to go again on Thursday night. So give me the Braves and the over once again. The only reason to have some concern about the over is Toussaint. He has pitched well at times even though he’s not a top, top prospect. Aside from his last start he has still thrown very well and has the skills to shut down the Cardinals. St. Louis has scored just five runs in the first two games of this series.

Tonight is a bit of a weird night as far as the schedule goes. There are no late games so this is actually the latest scheduled matchup with the first pitch slated to go at 8:15 ET. Everything will be over by about 11-11 30 so if you’re looking to have something on the go this evening jump on the Braves and the over tonight.