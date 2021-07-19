Can Tony Gonsolin Go Over His Strikeout Prop Total vs. Giants?

The Odds

If you can’t settle on a particular side in Monday’s baseball slate, you might want to consider a player prop as an alternate investment. The Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin has a strikeout prop set at 5.5 with +126 odds.

Gonsolin’s 2021 Season

While the plus price is certainly enticing, bookmakers are aware that Gonsolin has completed at least four innings in only three of his seven starts, and he’s only pitched into the sixth inning on one occasion. The Dodgers right-hander didn’t make his first start of the season until June 9th, so there is some concern about whether he’s been fully stretched out. Gonsolin was battling inflammation in his right shoulder during spring training, so it’s natural to expect the Dodgers will remain cautious with his innings workload.

However, outside of a rain-shortened outing against the Nationals, it appears LA is at least trying to allow him to pitch deeper in his starts. In his last outing, he struck out six hitters in just four innings. In his fourth start of the season, he struck out seven batters in four innings.

Gonsolin can pick up strikeouts in a hurry, as evidenced by a 28.7% strikeout rate in his career. The Giants were held to just two runs in their last two games, and if their bats remain cold, he stands an even better chance to pitch deeper into the game.

The Pick

That essentially is where the value lies in playing his prop over 5.5 strikeouts.

