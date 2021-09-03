Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Preview

Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Reds -184|Tigers +154

Spread: Reds -1.5 (+105)|Tigers +1.5 (-126)

Total: 9.5 Over -110| Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Reds +4000|Tigers N/A

Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Cincinnati Reds have faltered this week, which costs them some valuable space in the NL wild card race. The Reds hold on the final spot has been trimmed to just 0.5 games, with three teams all within 2.5 as we enter the final month of the season. Cinci is overvalued on Friday night as they host a Detroit Tigers team looking to break out of their own slump.

Cincinnati’s undoing has been their bats. Outside of Wednesday’s 12-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Reds had knocked in just seven runs over their previous four games, losing all four. In total, over the past seven days, the Reds are batting just .223 with 19 runs scored.

Cincinnati will have to contend with Tyler Alexander, who has progressed over his recent sample of games. Alexander has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his past five games. Over that span, the lefty has a 3.38 earned run average, has a strikeout to walk ratio of 18-5, and is allowing 1.08 walks and hits per inning pitched.

Conversely, Vladimir Gutierrez is pitching above his metrics and at risk of similar outings to his last time out. Gutierrez was knocked around for five runs in three innings against the Miami Marlins, which was just his second loss in his past seven starts. Over that span, Gutierrez is 5-2, bringing his ERA from 4.97 to a low of 3.68. What remained consistent during that span is the number of baserunners he allowed, meaning he was pitching above his metrics. Gutierrez’s expected earned run average remains above actual, implying he remains a regression candidate.

The Tigers haven’t been hitting the ball well, but they have been more effective than the Reds over their recent sample of games. The pitching matchup also favors Detroit as the two starters are heading in opposite directions. What doesn’t favor the Tigers is the betting market; it’s on that basis we’re making a play on Detroit.

The Bet: Tigers +154