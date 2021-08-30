Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Preview

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Reds -215|Cardinals +180

Spread: Reds -1.5 (-106)|Cardinals +1.5 (-113)

Total: 9.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Reds +4000|Cardinals +24000

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals News, Analysis, and Pick

The St. Louis Cardinals had nine straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers, a spell that they could have used to make up serious ground in the NL wild card race. Instead, they dropped five of the nine games, including getting walked off in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday and sit 3.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot. These teams kick off a three-game series tonight in Cincinnati, and we’re expecting the Reds to prolong the Cardinals’ misery.

Jon Lester has mixed in a pair of respectable outings into an otherwise unimpressive stretch. Over his last six starts, Lester has allowed three or more runs in four of those, totaling 20 earned runs over 30.1 innings. In doing so, his season-long walks and hits per inning pitched has climbed to 1.65, and the lefty has struck out more than two batters just twice over his six-game sample.

Conversely, Luis Castillo has been improving his metrics over his recent sample. Castillo has allowed a cumulative six earned runs over his last three starts, pitching into the seventh inning in all three contests, striking out 21, and walking five. Despite the improved efforts, the righty has dropped two of three decisions over that span. Castillo has been efficient over his recent outings and should be in line for more wins with sustained output.

The Reds can use the three-game series to force the Cardinals further out of the playoff picture, and we’re expecting that to be the case tonight. Cincinnati has a big edge on the mound and should hold on for a victory over the Cardinals.

The Bet: Reds -215