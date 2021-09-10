Cleveland Indians vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Guide

Cleveland Indians vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Indians +128|Brewers -152

Spread: Indians +1.5 (-125)|Brewers -1.5 (+104)

Total: 9.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Indians +60000|Brewers +950

Cleveland Indians vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers start a six-game interleague road trip against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Milwaukee has padded their lead in the NL Central, thanks to a solid 7-3 run, but tonight is shaping up to be a bit of a letdown spot for the Brew Crew.

Adrian Houser takes to the mound for the series opener against Cleveland, coming off his best performance of the year. The righty pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals last time out, but will have to shake a concerning trend to pick up the win on Friday. Houser can’t figure things out on the road. He has a 2.54 earned run average at home and allows 1.18 walks and hits per inning pitched. On the road, those numbers inflate to 4.37 and 1.39, respectively. The 28-year-old has allowed four or more earned runs in three of his past five road starts. The two other games came against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cleveland’s playoff hopes are smoldering, but they have a few bright spots to focus on to end the season. One of those bright spots is Eli Morgan, who is trending up over his recent outings. The young righty has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his past seven starts for a 3.75 earned run average over the sample. Walks remain an issue for Morgan, but he’s done well to avoid contact, holding opponents to three or fewer hits in four of his past five.

Recent offensive metrics also favor the Indians. Over the past month, Cleveland has the eighth-most home runs and the 10th-best on-base plus slugging percentage. Milwaukee has been less reliable, knocking in the 28th-most home runs and ranking 24th in on-base plus slugging percentage.

The metrics favor the home team ahead of tonight’s contest, leaving an edge in backing Cleveland. We’re taking a stance on them tonight.

The Bet: Indians +128