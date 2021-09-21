Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rockies +176|Dodgers -210

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+112)|Dodgers -1.5 (-134)

Total: 11 Over -102| Under -120

Odds to Win the World Series: Rockies N/A|Dodgers +270

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Pick

Coors Field has been unkind to opposing pitchers this season. Except for Julio Urias, who has shone in Denver this season. The southpaw is 2-0 with a 3.55 earned run average, issuing 0.95 walks and hits per inning pitched. However, we’re expecting some regression in his metrics tonight when the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Urias has won nine straight decisions, lowering his season-long ERA from 3.95 to 2.99 in the process. He’s done so without a substantive change to the number of baserunners he’s allowing, going from 1.07 walks and hits per inning pitched to 1.03. Consequently, Urias has dropped his actual earned run average below expected and is at risk of seeing the pendulum swing the other way, which could be compounded by his start at Coors Field.

Although Urias has been good at Coors Field this season, his metrics throughout his career are concerning. The southpaw has a 5.45 ERA in 34.2 innings pitching in Denver. In general terms, the Rockies have fared well against Urias throughout his career, tagging him for a 5.26 earned run average and 1.30 WHIP across 53.0 innings.

The Rockies have been dominant at home this season. Colorado has the best slugging percentage in the majors, scoring the second-most runs and recording the fewest strikeouts. The Rockies’ offensive dominance has been evident across home and away games over their recent sample. The Rox recent metrics also imply that they are progression candidates. They have the tenth-best on-base plus slugging percentage over the past 15 days but have scored the tenth-fewest runs.

We should see an uptick in run production from Colorado, which should come against a left-hander at home. We’re backing the Rockies and the over in Denver tonight.