Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Preview

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rockies +130|Giants -154

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-114)|Giants -1.5 (-105)

Total: 11 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Rockies N/A|Giants +1000

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants News, Analysis, and Pick

The San Francisco Giants took the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, putting themselves in the driver’s seat in the NL West with less than a month to go in the season. Now, they travel to Colorado for a three-game set with the Rockies.

San Fran will be asking Kevin Gausman to do something he doesn’t normally do — go late into games. Gausman has failed to make it past the fifth inning in seven of his last nine starts and hasn’t pitched more than six frames since July 5. The righty will need to hold things down for as long as possible after the Giants went through 23 pitchers over their weekend series with the Dodgers. Gausman will have his hands full with a Rockies team that has been the best hitting team in the majors at home this season.

The Rox lead the league in on-base plus slugging percentage at home with a mark of .830, scoring more runs than anyone else in the league. What’s noteworthy is that their run production doesn’t come at the expense of free-swinging, as Colorado has only 494 strikeouts this season, the second-fewest in the MLB.

Kyle Freeland takes to the mound for the Rockies amidst an upswing in production. Freeland has allowed more than two runs just once over his past eight games. The lefty gets an ideal matchup against the Giants, who have struggled against lefties all season, especially recently. Over the past 15 days, San Francisco has the 27th ranked on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws, striking out 118 times over that span. Only the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins have scored fewer runs than the Giants over that span.

Only the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have more home wins than the Rockies this season. The Giants bullpen is gassed, and they’ll be tasked with getting to a southpaw, which they have struggled with over their recent sample of games. The Rockies are the play to make as moderately priced home underdogs.

The Bet: Rockies +130