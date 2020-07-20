DailyRoto Launches 2020 Premium MLB DFS Product and Lineup Optimizer

We are excited to crank it up a notch again this year with the addition of floor/ceiling projections and our brand new lineup optimizer with a lot of new bells and whistles. Leverage the industry’s most transparent customizable projections and get access to sophisticated lineup optimization software. Our features for the 2020 Premium MLB DFS Product are shown below.

Lineup Optimizer

Our MLB Lineup Optimizer is relaunched and better than ever. Build smarter lineups with our unique configurations which include:

Custom Stacking

Create custom stack rules perfect for guaranteed prize pool tournaments. Select the stack size and eligible teams for both primary and secondary stacks to create correlated tournament lineups. Control maximum exposure levels for each of your stacks and easily toggle ON/OFF what teams are stack eligible.

Advanced Grouping

Your own custom rule maker. Create groups for your lineups to add even more customization to your stacks. Groups can be used to ensure that all of your lineups have at least one of your favorite high-priced ACE or avoid having too many volatile punt values in the same lineups.

Floor and Ceiling Projections

Median outcomes are great for cash games but for tournaments, you want a high ceiling. DailyRoto has generated floor and ceiling projections as part of his work on MLB Range of Outcomes. Select what performance percentile to use for your optimization. Learn more about the methodology in Mike’s article (coming soon).

Shuffle and Exposure Control

MLB DFS is a volatile game and our shuffle technology can help by introducing an element of randomness into your roster construction. Our shuffle technology can be deployed at the positional level, going more diverse on volatile bats but trusting the projections on more predictable pitchers, or across all players in your pool. For example, you could choose to shuffle the lower upside and volatile catcher position while still playing the projections straight up on other top bats. Shuffle is a powerful tool for player diversity and can be combined with ownership caps at a global, positional, or player level to control your player pool.

Public Roster %

Our projected roster % for DraftKings tournaments helps you understand where the field is going and identify key leverage points.

Settings

Settings can be customized and saved for future dates allowing you to build out your DFS playbook. Create settings for cash games, site-specific rules, tournaments and more. No more starting from scratch.

Customizable Projections

Our Customizable Projections Tool will soon include our brand new lineup optimizer. Use our projections, tweak macro level team totals, or individual player metrics such as wOBA, ISO, and stolen base rates to customize your own.

Generate hundreds of lineups in minutes with our optimizer. You’ll have the ability to “lock”, “target”, or “exclude” players from your player pool to generate optimal lineups for cash games or tournaments this season.

In addition to the customizable projections that were launched last year, we’re expanding upon our projected ranges of outcomes to help people visualize floor/ceilings, an integral part of making cash and GPP roster decisions. The floor and ceiling projections will be integrated within our optimizer and will move in conjunction with any player bumps allowing you to optimize on our projections, your custom projections or ceiling projections.

MLB Content

With the return of MLB, COVID sporting schedule impact and the upcoming seemingly 24-7 DFS environment for MLB, GOLF, NBA, NHL and NFL we have restructured our content offerings. For past customers, the biggest change is we will be moving away from the daily formulaic premium write-up and podcast.

Instead, you can catch our video content (and more from MLB industry veterans like Craig Mish) on SportsGrid’s YouTube Channel which will include the DailyRoto Hour, NBA Tip Drill and Fanduel Hurry Up.

Our written content will shift towards more educational and strategy content helping you better understand how to utilize our tools and projections to make better DFS lineups. We will also still provide periodic slate specific write-ups but it won’t be a core feature of our premium offering during the COVID re-launch of sports.

We also will be adding tools in the coming weeks including a MLB Simulations Tool.

MLB Simulations (BETA)

Going beyond projections, our MLB Simulations data tool will help you understand a player’s likelihood to end up on winning tournament lineups. Compare these probabilities against expected roster percentages in tournaments to identify key leverage points.

Name Team DK Salary DK Projection Public % DK Optimal % Leverage FD Salary FD Projection FD Optimal % Cody Bellinger LAD 5100 10.71 32 42 11.3125 $4,500 14.48 44%

Identify leverage plays is critical to compete in tournaments and the perfect way to find one-off targets to mix with your overall stacking strategy.

Premium Subscriber SLACK Chat

We’re excited to offer our users a Slack channel with a more modern interface from our previous chat product. Slack offers you unique access not just periodically to our experts but also to other DailyRoto subscribers. Whether you are debating cash plays, discussing tournament strategies or just there to TILT, you’ll find the DailyRoto slack to be incredibly engaging if you love playing DFS.

Advanced Statistics and Research Tools

We cut down on your research time by organizing the most relevant data in a DFS friendly way to help you quickly make better decisions. Here’s what we have with even more on the way:

Splits Tools – Dive into metrics such as wOBA, ISO, K%, HR% and more vs both LHB and RHB. View over different sample sizes to decide who may have an under-rated platoon split on a given slate.

Batted Ball Stats – Our batted balls stats let you dive into contact type and quality over the season or the last 15-days. Research which sluggers may be on top of the ball but are not yet being rewarded.

Pitcher Trends – Our pitcher trends, which let you dive into advanced stats, contact quality and individual velocity reports, are a great resource for customizing our projections. Explore the WHY behind recent poor showings from a normally trustworthy ace to decide if he should make your DFS lineup.

Pitcher Trends: Advanced Stats

Pitcher Trends: Contact

Pitcher Trends: Velocity

MLB Alerts

We provide MLB Alerts each day covering that day’s main slate. With this, our Premium MLB subscribers will receive timely alerts that include up to minute analysis of injuries, weather, and commentary on how that news will affect the day’s MLB DFS games. MLB Alerts are both sent as an email and immediately viewable on site. We’ll also have updated lineups on our lineups page, including a bot that will post the lineups in slack and on twitter. Lineups will be available on the website and integrated into our projections helping see our projected lineup for each team.

Public Roster % Projections

Last year we launched our own public roster percent projection model as a BETA for customers. This model takes into account previous player ownership, batting order, game state (home / away), projections, pricing, park factors and weather affects, position, slate size and more to predict public ownership in large field GPPs.

