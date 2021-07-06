deGrom Day: Brewers vs. Mets Preview

Brewers vs. Mets Preview

Two first-place teams battle in the MLB on Tuesday night with the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets hitting the diamond in New York. It almost seems like we’re out of excuses now for the Mets where they can’t find a hit at one through eight in the batting order.

They are still the favorites here to win the NL East but take a look at today. Obviously, you’re going to get a massive price with deGrom on the mound. So the pitching mismatch is there, we just aren’t always sure what we’re getting from an offensive perspective from the New York Mets. They should be able to do enough damage tonight to win that game.

But always thinking like a sports bettor, it’s not so much about winning the game, it’s about paying the price. You’re going to have to parlay this if you want any value.

It’s tough to back the Brewers and Brett Anderson here who has seriously struggled this season and is just returning from a two-week absence due to a knee injury. He’s not likely to go deep into this game either, which may be good for the Brewers if he only gives up three runs before the bullpen takes hold here. With the total at seven on the FanDuel Sportsbook, you really need around two runs from the Brewers in order to have a good shot at the over. If you believe Anderson may struggle and get lit up early tonight, that number may certainly be worth a look.

Another angle to keep an eye on is how far the Mets choose to use deGrom. What we’ve seen a lot from this year is 80 to 85 pitches and then he’ll come out. There may be a chance that Milwaukee can get after that bullpen in the 7th, 8th, and 9th inning to try to tack on to the total. The one thing you want to avoid as well as the back end of the bullpen for the Milwaukee Brewers. If you’re the New York Mets and you want to do damage tonight, you better do it in the first couple innings against Anderson.