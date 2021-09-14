Giants Become 1st team to Clinch A Playoff Spot

The San Francisco Giants have run in in first place for much of the season, yet sportsbooks continued to undervalue them. The Giants became the first team in MLB to clinch a playoff berth after a 9-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. In fact, this is the fastest San Francisco has ever clinched a playoff berth based on the calendar date.

It was an impressive win over a Padres team that’s still fighting for the final playoff spot. The Giants know they have to continue to win games to stay ahead of the Dodgers, who have the schedule advantage with upcoming games against the Diamondbacks. Yet, all San Francisco did was win its eighth straight game against a San Diego team that’s desperate for a win.

If we look at the divisional odds, the Giants remain a -140 favorite while the Dodgers are priced at +120. However, to win the pennant, The Giants (+350) are the second favorite behind the Dodgers (+135), but they’re tied for the fourth shortest odds (+950) to win the World Series. This is the same team that has the best record in MLB at 94-50.

You can’t make it up. It seems like no matter what the Giants do, they’ll continue to be no more than second-best in the eyes of the bookmakers.

