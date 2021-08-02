Giants Trade For Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant Trade Impact

Even though they’re unlikely to be in the playoffs this year, the Chicago Cubs will continue to be part of the discussion down the stretch because of the All-Star talent they traded jettisoned before the trade deadline. Kris Bryant was one of the players traded away as he’ll spend the remainder of the season with the San Francisco Giants.

His addition allows the Giants to keep pace with the Dodgers, who might have been the busiest of any team with postseason aspirations.

Although the season series between the Dodgers and Giants is tied at eight games apiece, Los Angeles actually trails San Francisco by three games in the division. As a result, to strengthen the team, the Dodgers added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals and picked up Danny Duffy from the Royals.

What’s interesting is that despite having a lower payroll of more than $100 million, the Giants have clearly shown they can hang with the Dodgers when you consider their head-to-head record. Moreover, while the Dodgers got some security to guard against Trevor Bauer’s legal troubles, their 2.96 ERA is already the best of any starting rotation in baseball. Where they’ve really struggled has been in the backend of their bullpen, as they’re second-to-last in the majors with 22 blown saves.

The Giants were probably still good enough to challenge the division even without the Bryant deal, but now, you have to fancy their chances, even more, considering their three-game lead.

San Francisco looked dominant after winning two out of three games at home against an Astros team that’s tied for the best record in the American League. And Bryant didn’t waste much time to get comfortable in his new surroundings as he belted a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to get the Giants on the board.

Bryant is a former Rookie of the Year, NL MVP, four-time All-Star, and World Series champion who will add quality, experience, and presence in the middle of the Giants’ lineup. This is a case of the front office believing in the team enough to go out into the market and acquire a big bat to aid them in their playoff run.

At the end of the day, it’s a good move for the psychology of the locker room and the Giants organization as a whole. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Giants at +145 to win the NL West and +1000 to win the World Series.