Home Run Derby: Best Bets

Best Home Run Derby Bets

One bet that has become popular is the over on the longest home run hit at the Home Run Derby. There can be a few reasons behind this pick and the first is that Trevor Story, Joey Gallo, and Shohei Ohtani are moonshot guys. If Gallo really connects with one, he could hit one over 519 feet — the current total at the FanDuel Sportsbook — at sea level, right? There’s no humidor and it’s in Coors Field, which is well above sea level. The reporting was the last time that there was a Home Run Derby in Coors Field, Mark McGwire hit one 510 feet. There are differences in the baseballs now and a lot of these guys can really hit it a long way.

You also have to look at what baseballs they are going to use. Are they using the 2019 baseballs that go flying off the bat or are they using the baseballs from this season? Do they want them to be headed out of the stadium? It’s easy to think they do for entertainment purposes and baseball may view this Home Run Derby as a chance to really capture national attention. If it turns into an Ohtani vs. Gallo final and balls are just sailing out left and right and someone hits a home run 530 feet, baseball may think they can get some gold on their hands.