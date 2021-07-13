Home Run Derby Favorite Shohei Ohtani Elimintated In First Round
Home Run Derby Recap
Juan Soto was a man of the people on Monday night at the Home Run Derby. Not only did he cash the over for the longest home run odds boost, which was set at 519.5 feet, but he also gave the fans quite a show with two tie-breaking swing-offs against the leading favorite, Shohei Ohtani.
It was quite a dramatic ending after both players finished the first round with 22 home runs. They then hit five home runs each in the one-minute tie-breaker. The second tie-breakers was a three-swing swing-off, and Soto deposited all three of his home runs in the outfield seats. That put the pressure on Ohtani to be perfect, but a ground ball on his first swing sealed his fate.
To his credit, Ohtani did well even to tie Soto in the first round, as it took him 50 seconds to record his first home run. There’s no doubt that he had some jitters early on, and it showed. But in the end, Soto proved to be a formidable opponent and wound up advancing to the second round.
