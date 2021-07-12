Home Run Derby: No. 3 Matt Olson vs. No. 6 Trey Mancini

No. 3 Matt Olson vs. No. 6 Trey Mancini

One home run derby matchup that might get overlooked is Oakland’s Matt Olson against Baltimore’s Trey Mancini.

Olson has slugged 23 home runs and can pretty much hit it out of any park. He’s hit 11 home runs at home and 12 on the road, so taking his hacks on the road hasn’t been a problem for him. Furthermore, the fact that he’s able to put up impressive numbers despite playing half his games in a pitcher’s park like the Oakland Coliseum is just one example of his raw power. Olson might not be a household name because he plays in Oakland, but he’ll be looking to change that after Monday night.

The other story in this matchup is, of course, Mancini’s return to baseball after missing the 2020 season due to a stage 3 colon cancer. Mancini not only returned to play the game of baseball, but he’s also putting up numbers to show that there is life after cancer. He’s currently sixth among American League outfielders with 55 RBIs and has racked up 18 home runs on the year. At worst, he’ll certainly be a sentimental pick and, at best, a popular underdog.

However, Olson’s hit more home runs than Mancini, which means that he’ll bat second in the round. He’ll have the advantage of knowing exactly how many home runs he’ll need to hit to defeat his opponent and advance.

While it would certainly be a nice story for Mancini to have some success, his low launch angle (9.9 degrees) average might be too much to overcome in this type of competition. For example, Olson’s average launch angle is almost twice that of Mancini’s at 17.2 degrees.

That’s a massive difference between the two hitters, which means you might want to consider swallowing the -205 juice and backing Olson to advance into the second round.

