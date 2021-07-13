Hot Or Not: The Winner Of The MVP For The All-Star Game Will Be A Hitter?

What Position Will Get MVP?

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, following a fun Home Run Derby on Monday. A big way you can find value in the betting market is whether you think the MVP winner for tonight’s All-Star Game will be a hitter or a pitcher. There are two cases of the argument that you can make because most of the time, pitchers in an All-Star game come in for a batter or maybe an inning. But it seems likely that somebody will hit a home run in Colorado tonight, and that’s going to be pretty hard to try to say a guy who hits a home run and his team won the game isn’t going to be the MVP. Typically, we have seen that that is the way you get MVP awards in an All-Star Game.

It’s a lot easier to do that compared to a pitcher who would need to put together a Pedro Martinez performance about 20 years ago where you strike out the first eight or nine batters to start the game. That becomes the only thing you remember from that game. But in Colorado, the total is up to 11, and it’s a pure hitters environment. If somebody goes yard in this game, that’s gonna beat a guy who has a clean half inning with three strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani is going to be the favorite for this award, and rightfully so because if he goes out there and pitches a clean inning and gets a base hit. All the American League needs to do is win the game. Ohtani should win the MVP in this game if that’s the case.

