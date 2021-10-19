Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Guide

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros +110|Red Sox +130

Spread: Astros +1.5 (-160)|Red Sox -1.5 (+132)

Total: 10 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +340|Red Sox +240

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

The Boston Red Sox crushed the Houston Astros last night. In doing so swung their odds of moving onto the World Series in their favor, as these teams flip-flopped on the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Red Sox have a more daunting task on Tuesday as they try to get to Zack Greinke.

This will be Greinke’s first start of the postseason and first in a month. Greinke has been resolving a neck injury and hasn’t started since September 19, although he came on for one relief appearance in the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran righty’s season didn’t end well, but the neck issue could have played into Greinke’s effectiveness.

Greinke gave up 18 earned runs over his final three starts, totaling 13.0 innings for a 12.46 earned run average. His opponents’ scoring efficiency was through the roof during that span, as teams scored 69.2% of their baserunners. Opponents scored 41.0% of baserunners throughout the regular season, implying that Greinke is due for regression.

Similarly, the Red Sox bats are due to cool off after last night’s triumph. The Sox scored 75.0% of their base runners last night and are operating well above average. The longball has played into that, as the Red Sox have 20 home runs in 300 at-bats this postseason, for a 6.7% home run rate. Boston finished the season with a 4.0% rate and will inevitably fall back down towards average.

Nick Pivetta and Greinke play as a pitcher’s duel, but the total in tonight’s game doesn’t reflect that. We’re betting the Astros get some length out of Greinke and the Red Sox offense tumbles back down to earth. That gives the Astros a puncher’s chance of leveling this series before heading into Game 5.

The Bet: Astros +110, Under 10 -110

