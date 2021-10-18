Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Guide

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -104|Red Sox -112

Spread: Astros -1.5 (+146)|Red Sox +1.5 (-178)

Total: 9 Over -122| Under +100

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +240|Red Sox +380

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

Fenway Park has been the site of some high-scoring games this post-season, and we’re expecting no different tonight, as the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros compete for a 2-1 series lead.

The Red Sox split the first two games in Houston, imposing their offense on yet another team. Boston leads the MLB in on-base plus slugging percentage, thanks to 16 home runs through seven games. Kike Hernandez is leading the charge for the Red Sox with five long balls, but there aren’t any easy outs in their lineup.

Boston’s top six batters have an on-base percentage of .375 or better, recording four or more runs batted in. There’s been a power surge throughout the lineup, with seven different batters recording a home run. That should make Jose Urquidy’s first start in over two weeks and an eventful one as the Red Sox welcome him to the post-season.

Urquidy struggled leading up to his layoff, giving up nine earned runs over three outings, spanning 16.1 innings. The right-hander’s undoing was the long ball, as Urquidy gave up five home runs over that span for 2.75 home runs per nine innings. Hernadez, Xander Bogaerts, and Kyle Schwarber have on-base plus slugging percentages above 1.000 and will be littered throughout the Sox lineup tonight, leaving little room for error for Urquidy.

Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the Red Sox, and he’ll face similar challenges against the Astros’ batting order. Houston finished the regular season with the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws and continued that dominance in the post-season. The Astros have built up a .957 on-base plus slugging percentage through 54 at-bats against lefties. They’ll have a chance to improve that against Rodriguez, who had a 5.95 earned run average at home this season.

This line has been bought up, but for good reason. Both teams will thrive offensively, and the Fenway faithful will be treated to another high-scoring game.

The Bet: Over 9 -122