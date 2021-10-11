Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Guide

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros +110|White Sox -130

Spread: Astros +1.5 (-178)|White Sox -1.5 (+146)

Total: 9 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +280|White Sox +1300

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

The Chicago White Sox climbed back into their ALDS matchup with the Houston Astros, winning convincingly in a must-win Game 3. They will need a repeat performance on Monday as they look to level the series and head back to Houston for a deciding Game 5.

Carlos Rodon is set to make his first start since the end of September after missing the past two weeks with shoulder fatigue. The southpaw has been on a roll since the All-Star break, recording a 1.93 earned run average over his past six starts, striking out 36 and walking eight. Baserunners have been few and far between, as opponents have mustered 0.93 walks and hits per inning pitched.

Rodon will have his work cut out against an Astros squad that recorded the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage against lefties in the majors this season. The Stros led the MLB in runs batted in against southpaws, had the seventh-most home runs and 12th-fewest strikeouts. Houston has gotten a good look at the White Sox bullpen this series, burning through five different pitchers in each of the past two outings, so the bullpen might not be the relief Rodon needs.

The White Sox offense will have a chance to flourish once again on Monday as the Astros send Jose Urquidy to the mound. Urquidy has struggled with keeping the ball in play recently, giving up five home runs over his past three starts for 2.75 home runs per nine innings. This season, the White Sox recorded the seventh-most dingers at home, with 72.1% of their long balls coming against righties.

These teams are set up for another strong offensive showing on Monday, and that’s reflected in the betting total. A high total isn’t scaring us off from making a play on the over.

The Bet: Over 9 -104