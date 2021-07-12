How Do You Cap the MLB All-Star Game?

Handicapping the MLB All-Star Game

How do you cap the All-Star Game itself? It’s difficult to do anything yet until you hear from the managers. This is one of the rare times when the press conferences actually matter. You need to see the lineups because occasionally they’ll drop some information like, “This pitcher is going to go this many innings. This pitcher is next. This pitcher is next.”

You want to see where the lineup is, who may not be available, and how the lineups look. The American League is consistently the better lineup of the two of them, but you want to see how everything lays out there. You can’t make any sort of wages yet on the All-Star Game until you hear from the managers themselves and see if what kind of tidbits they may drop. A lot of people are gonna bid on the over because it’s at Coors Field.

It was a 13-8 final score back in 1998 when these two teams played in Coors Field. So people are going to jump on that which may mean to lean towards the under because we all know the two best bets in the history of sports are the Army-Navy under and the All-Star Game under. Granted, the All-Star Game under hasn’t hit as much as of late, but it’s still a bet that could find itself some value with an inflated total.

Lean towards the under, but also to the managers and be let the public get the over and maybe you can get a little bit more value, whether it’s the juice or the number itself.