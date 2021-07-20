Indians Vs. Astros Betting Preview for July 20th

Despite being a +162 road underdog, the Cleveland Indians are absolutely live in this spot against the Astros. Houston hung on to win the series opener 4-3, but the reality is it hasn’t been in the best form of late.

Struggling Astros Bats

The Astros are 3-5 in their last eight games, and they’ve averaged just 1.7 runs in their last three games. Keep in mind that they’ve scored one run or less in five of their last seven games. The team is also playing a bit shorthanded due to some key injuries, and perhaps that’s led to their poor form.

Houston leads the majors with a wRC+ value of 117, but since the All-Star break, they’re 28th in the league with a wRC+ value of 49.

Houston Battles a Pitcher They’ve Never Faced

On Tuesday night, the Astros will step in the box against the second-year pitcher, Triston McKenzie. McKenzie is a bit of a wildcard, as with many young pitchers, you’re not really sure what to expect on the mound. At 23 years of age, the Florida native hasn’t quite filled out his 6’5″, 165-pound frame. Nonetheless, he’s shown a bit of promise after pitching seven shutout innings in his last outing against the Royals.

The Bet

This will be his first start against the Astros, so there’s a bit of an element of surprise that could work to his advantage, and at +162, there’s enough value to justify a play on the Indians.

