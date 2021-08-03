Is It Time For The Mets To Panic

Time to Panic?

The New York Mets lost 6-3 as a -164 favorite on the road against the Miami Marlins. It was the second straight loss for the Mets and fourth in a 10-game span. New York is actually 8-10 since the All-Star break, and their lead in the division has now been cut down to 2.5 games ahead of the Phillies.

One area of concern has to be the starting rotation as the Mets’ ace, Jacob deGrom, could be out until September with forearm tightness. In the second half of the season, the Mets rotation ranks 25th with a 5.74 ERA. That’s quite a drop-off from a 2.98 ERA before the All-Star break.

Even with Carlos Carrasco returning, coupled with the acquisition of Rich Hill from the Rays, the reality is that the Mets look like a very inconsistent team at the moment, especially without deGrom in the rotation for the foreseeable future. And it’s not just the Phillies they have to worry about because the Atlanta Braves are also within striking distance as they sit 3.5 games out of first place.

This four-game series in Miami was supposed to be a good spot for New York to pad their lead. They’ll need to bounce back fairly quickly because the last thing they want to do is to head to Philadelphia with the division even tighter than it is right now.

New York is currently the odds-on favorite to win the division at -210. The third-place Braves have the second shortest odds at +350, while the Phillies are priced at +390.

