Is it worth Betting on the Padres to win the NL West?

The case for Fernando Tatís Jr. to win the NL MVP continues to get stronger after the right-hander went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI, but that doesn’t mean San Diego doesn’t have issues.

Padres Injury Woes

The Padres have been in a bit of a funk since Tatis was out with a shoulder injury with the 10th worst offense in the majors over the last two weeks. Now, their once-heralded pitching staff is starting to show some wear and tear with Yu Darvish landing on the IL after losing five straight decisions.

But Darvish isn’t the only pitcher in the rotation who has struggled. Blake Snell was viewed to be a major acquisition in the offseason. That hasn’t exactly panned out, as expected, with Snell posting a 4.80 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.

Injuries to the rotation have likely led to the rookie Ryan Weathers pitching more than expected this season. In 21 appearances and 15 starts, Weathers is 4-5 with a 4.72 ERA.

Push for a Playoff Spot

San Diego is currently 10 games out of first place, and their focus will likely be on holding on to the second wild card in the National League. The Reds won their recent series on the road against the Phillies and now trail the Padres by 2.5 games.

The division is really the Giants’ to lose, and while the Padres are tempting at 60-to-1 odds, any chance at winning the division is probably long gone.

