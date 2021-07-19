Jacob deGrom Headed To Injured List With Forearm Tightness
July 19Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Good luck trying to find some current odds for the MVP and Cy Young awards in the National League. Both markets have been taking down at most sportsbooks, if not all of them, due to the status of Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom was added to the injury list with forearm tightness.
Still, given how the Mets have handled injuries in the past, there’s some hesitation to fully trust the news coming out of their camp and whether the injury is more serious than they’re letting on. The right-hander is currently a strong candidate to win both awards, and his availability, or rather, a prolonged absence, would greatly swing the odds.
Unfortunately for Mets’ fans, the news about deGrom feels like the latest shoe to drop after their shortstop, Francisco Lindor, was also recently sidelined.
It wasn’t too long ago when it looked like New York was finally starting to get healthy for the second half of the season, but now, its position atop the NL East is under serious threat by the surging Phillies. Philadelphia sits just two games outside of first place.
The Mets will hope deGrom’s time on the IL is a short stint because his health will likely determine their chance for a postseason berth.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.