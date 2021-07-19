Jacob deGrom Headed To Injured List With Forearm Tightness

Good luck trying to find some current odds for the MVP and Cy Young awards in the National League. Both markets have been taking down at most sportsbooks, if not all of them, due to the status of Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom was added to the injury list with forearm tightness.

Still, given how the Mets have handled injuries in the past, there’s some hesitation to fully trust the news coming out of their camp and whether the injury is more serious than they’re letting on. The right-hander is currently a strong candidate to win both awards, and his availability, or rather, a prolonged absence, would greatly swing the odds.

Unfortunately for Mets’ fans, the news about deGrom feels like the latest shoe to drop after their shortstop, Francisco Lindor, was also recently sidelined.

It wasn’t too long ago when it looked like New York was finally starting to get healthy for the second half of the season, but now, its position atop the NL East is under serious threat by the surging Phillies. Philadelphia sits just two games outside of first place.

The Mets will hope deGrom’s time on the IL is a short stint because his health will likely determine their chance for a postseason berth.

