Jonah Heim Scratched Monday vs. Red Sox

The Rangers are currently dealing with some COVID-19 related absences. They placed Brock Holt, Mike Foltynewicz, and Drew Anderson on the COVID IL earlier on Monday, and none of those players will travel with the team for their upcoming road trip.
Heim was initially scheduled to be in the lineup Monday vs. the Red Sox, but he has also been scratched due to health and safety protocols. Jose Trevino will replace Heim at catcher, and he will bat eighth in the lineup.
The Rangers will have their hands full with the Red Sox. They’re taking on right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has pitched to a 3.91 ERA and a 2.90 FIP this season. The Rangers rank just 27th in wRC+ vs. right-handers, so this is an excellent matchup for Eovaldi.
The Red Sox are currently listed as massive -320 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and every game is important for the Red Sox moving forward. They’re currently tied with the A’s for the second Wild Card spot in the AL standings, and they’ve fallen 2.5 games behind the Yankees.
