July 1 MLB Betting Guide: An AL Central Showdown

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, July 1

It is hard to believe we’ve had three full months of MLB baseball action. Be sure to keep the momentum going with a full-day slate of baseball action starting at 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

Keep an eye on the weather. Current forecasts potentially have rain in the east, with Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh, New York, and Atlanta affected.

Find out which games you should target.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Twins +128| White Sox -152

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Twins +15000 | White Sox +750

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Picks

Rodon should continue to have effective outings leading to the All-Star Break. Despite the tough matchup, look for run support from the White Sox bats, securing a win for Rodon.

The Bet: White Sox (-152)

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Jose Berrios (Twins) vs. Carlos Rodon (White Sox)

Projected Lineup

These two American League Central rivals battle it out in the series finale, with the X leading the series X-X.

Minnesota Twins Analysis

Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Twins, making his 16th start of the season. Berrios last pitched in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians, recording a no-decision after throwing 96 pitches in 6.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine batters. Berrios is 7-2 on the season, with a 3.41 ERA, 26.5% K rate and a 1.08 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he is 25th in WHIP.

Expect Berrios to use a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (64%), curveball (31%) and changeup (12%), with the curveball being the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch is used 40% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 38% K rate, 33% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The White Sox will likely use Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Joe Abreu and Yasmani Grandal at the top of the order. Abreu has had the most success against Berrios, going 11-for-42 with one home run. The White Sox are one of the more productive teams in the majors, currently fifth in batting average, hitting .254, with a .335 OBP and a 23.8% strikeout rate.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Carlos Rodon will make his 14th start of the season Thursday, last pitching in a 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Jun. 25. He threw 104 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out eight batters. A breakout season this year, Rodon has a 6-3 record with a 2.06 ERA, 36.2% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks fifth in ERA, second in K rate and seventh in WHIP.

He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), slider (26%) and changeup (14%). The slider is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. With a 59% K rate, the pitch is used in 56% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 44% Whiff rate and a 68% PutAway rate.

The Twins will likely roll out Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Trevor Larnach against Rodon. Keep an eye on Polanco, who is projected to bat leadoff. He is 6-for-13 with one home run against Rodon. The Twins are hitting .246, the eighth-highest in the majors with a .317 OBP and a 22.7% K rate.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers -240 | Pirates +198

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Brewers +1500 | Pirates +50000

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Picks

Both teams have had struggles at the plate this season, ranking toward the bottom in the league for batting average. PNC park skewing slightly toward a hitter-friendly venue gives a slight upgrade, but runs should come in short supply, especially with Burnes on the mound.

The Bet: Under (8)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates News and Analysis

Probables: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) vs. Wil Crowe (Pirates)

Projected Lineup

A National League Central rivalry heads to PNC Park in Pittsburgh as the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates kick off a four-game weekend series.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Corbin Burnes makes his 14th start of the season, last pitching in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Colorado Rockies, resulting in a no-decision. He pitched six innings, throwing 94 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven batters. In his first meeting with the Pirates, a 7-4 Brewers win, he recorded a no-decision, resulting in a four-inning outing, throwing 92 pitches, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out eight batters. This season, Burnes has a 3-4 record with a 2.53 ERA, 38.9% K rate and a 0.92 WHIP. Among starters who have pitched more than 70 innings, Burnes is 17th in ERA, second in K rate and 11th in WHIP.

Burnes uses a four-pitch mix of cutter (54%), curveball (14%), fastball (12%) and slider (11%). He tends to throw his curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 54% K rate, thrown in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 41% CSW rate, 50% Whiff rate and a 67% PutAway rate.

The Pirates should use Adam Frazier, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco at the top of the order. The team has the seventh-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .230 with a .300 OBP and a 22.4% strikeout rate.

Pittsburgh Pirates Analysis

Wil Crowe will make his 11th start of the season for the Pirates. He last pitched in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Jun. 25, throwing 89 pitches in five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out two batters. In his first meeting with the Brewers, a 2-5 Brewers win, he recorded a no-decision after going five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out eight batters. With a 1-4 record this season, Crowe has a 6.50 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.62 WHIP. Among starters with at least 40 innings pitched, he has the 12thhighest WHIP in the majors.

Crowe uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (51%), slider (23%), changeup (15%) and curveball (10%). Look for the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 23% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in an 18% CSW rate, 21% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Brewers will likely use Kolten Wong, Luis Urias, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia at the top of the order. The Brewers have a league-worst .216 batting average, with a .305 OBP and a 26.1% K rate, the fifth highest in the majors.