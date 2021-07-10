July 10 MLB Betting Guide: A Showdown in Houston

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, July 10

A full day of MLB baseball awaits Saturday as the perfect complement to the weekend. With top pitchers dueling and high-powered offenses in great spots, you’ll be locked into nonstop action before the All-Star break.

Keep an eye on the weather at Wrigley Field. Current forecast call for rain in the area around the first pitch, which might delay or wash out the game.

Find out which games you should target.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Braves -102| Marlins -116

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 7 Over (-124) | Under (+102)

Odds to Win World Series: Braves +4600 | Marlins +50000

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks

Despite the up-and-coming Rodgers having a breakout season, the Braves should provide run support for Fried to pick up the win.

The Bet: Braves (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Padres and Analysis

Probables: Max Fried (Braves) vs. Trevor Rodgers (Marlins)

Projected Lineup

Two National League East foes head into the second game of a three-game set, with two of the up-and-coming arms in the majors squaring off after a 5-0 Braves win Friday night.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Max Fried takes the mound for the Braves, making his 14th start of the season. He last pitched in an 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5, going five innings, throwing 91 pitches, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. In two starts this season against the Marlins, Fried is 0-2, pitching 10 innings, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits with seven strikeouts.

A 5-5 record this season, Fried has a 4.66 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (50%), curveball (24%) and slider (24%). Look for the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 33% K rate and used in 40% of two-strike situations, the pitch has a 30% CSW rate, 39% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Marlins will likely use Jazz Chisolm, Starling Marte, Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Miguel Rojas, who is projected to hit sixth. Rojas is 5-for-14 with one home run against Fried in his career.

Collectively, the Marlins are hitting .231 this season, the seventh-lowest in the majors, with a .300 OBP and a 26% strikeout rate, the fifth-highest.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Trevor Rodgers takes the mound for the Marlins, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, recording a no-decision after pitching five innings, throwing 96 pitches, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting against the Braves, a 7-6 Marlins loss on Apr. 15, Rodgers recorded a no-decision after throwing 95 pitches in five innings of work, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven batters.

Rodgers has a 7-5 record this season, with a 2.22 ERA, 30.3% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP. Rodgers is sixth in ERA, 12th in K rate and 17th in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (57%), changeup (28%) and slider (15%), preferring to use the changeup to strike out batters. The pitch has a 29% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway Rate.

The Braves will likely use Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley at the top of the order. Acuna, batting leadoff, has had the most success against Rodgers in his career, going 2-for-5 with one home run. The Braves are hitting .239 on the season, with a .323 OBP and a 24.9% strikeout rate.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Yankees -110 | Houston -106

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +2500 | Astros +450

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Picks

With a high-power offense in the Astros, facing a slumping Cole should result in a bounce-back for Houston

The Bet: Houston (-106)

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros News and Analysis

Probables: Gerrit Coles (Yankees) vs. Zack Greinke (Astros)

Projected Lineup

Two of the top teams in baseball battle Saturday in the second game of a three-game series, with the Yankees taking the first game 4-0 Friday night. Today’s matchup features top-tier talent on the mound combined with effective bats at the plate.

New York Yankees Analysis

Gerrit Cole makes his 18th start of the season for the Yankees, last pitching in a 10-5 Yankees loss to the rival New York Mets on July 4. After going 3.1 innings in a seven-inning doubleheader, he recorded a no-decision, throwing 80 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Astros this season, a 7-4 Yankees loss on May 6, Cole recorded a no-decision after throwing 97 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters.

Cole will also make his return to Minute Maid Park today, after signing with the Yankees before the 2020 season. Cole spent two seasons as a member of the Astros.

This season, Cole has an 8-4 record with a 2.91 ERA, 33% K rate and a 0.96 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Cole ranks 18th in ERA, seventh in K rate and eighth in WHIP. Cole has struggled since mid-June, posting a 1-1 record in four starts, throwing 23.1 innings, allowing 14 runs on 21 hits with a 5.01 ERA and has been the target of MLB’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances and the doctoring of baseballs by pitchers.

Cole uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (47%), slider (20%), curveball (17%) and changeup (15%). He’ll likely throw his slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 43% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 39% Whiff rate and a 55% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely use Jose Altuve, Myles Straw, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel at the top of the order. The Astros are the most effective offense in baseball, leading the majors in batting average (.270), OPB (.345) and have the lowest strikeout rate in the majors (18.8%).

Houston Astros Analysis

Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Astros, making his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in a 4-3 Astros win on July 4 against the Cleveland Indians. He recorded a no-decision after going 7.2 innings, throwing 100 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting with the Yankees this season, a 7-3 Yankees win on May 4, Grienke recorded a no-decision after throwing 84 pitches in four innings of work, giving up three runs on three hits and striking out four batters.

An impressive 8-2 record this season, Greinke has a 3.64 ERA, 18.5% K rate and 1.12 WHIP. Similar to Cole, he uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (47%), changeup (22%), curveball (18%) and slider (11%). He’ll likely use the changeup as the go-pitch for striking out batters. With a 27% K rate, the pitch is used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 19% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Yankees will likely use DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton at the top. LeMahieu has had the greatest success against Greinke in his career, going 20-for-66 with one home run. The Yankees are hitting .237, with a .322 OPB and a 24.3% strikeout rate.