July 17 MLB Betting Guide: Tough Matchups for Top Teams

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, July 17

Get back in the swing of MLB baseball action with a full day of games—the perfect complement to a summer Saturday.

Keep an eye on the weather in Buffalo and Washington, D.C. Both games have rain in the forecast and could be postponed or delayed.

Find out which games you should target.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Brewers -142| Reds +120

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Odds to Win World Series: Brewers +1300 | Reds +6000

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks

A difficult matchup for the Reds in facing Woodruff and possibly down one of their best hitters in Castellanos, the team should benefit from the park upgrade at home. If Castillo can start the season half of the season on a high note, expect a Reds win.

The Bet: Reds (+120)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds and Analysis

Probables: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) vs. Luis Castillo (Reds)

Projected Lineup

Two National League Central rivals square off for the second game of a three-game set, with the Brewers taking the first game 11-6 Friday night.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff makes his 19th start of the season Saturday, last pitching in a 3-1 Brewers loss to the Reds on July 11. He recorded a no-decision after going six innings, throwing 106 pitches, allowing one run on nine hits and striking out four batters.

A 7-4 record in the first half of the season, Woodruff has a 2.06 ERA, 29.9% K rate and a 0.82 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he is fourth in ERA, 13th in K rate and second in WHIP.

Expect Woodruff to use a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (62%), curveball (15%), changeup (13%) and slider (10%). He’ll likely stick with the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 47% K rate and is used 47% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 60% PutAway rate.

Expect the Reds to use a lineup with Jonathan India, Jesse Winker, Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin at the top. Keep an eye on Nick Castellanos’s status for the game. Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the third inning of Friday’s matchup and could miss today’s game. Jesse Winker has had the most success against Woodruff in his career, going 7-for-17 with one home run.

The Reds are seventh in batting average, hitting .248 collectively, with a 23% strikeout rate and a .333 OBP, the fourth-highest.

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Reds, making his 20th start of the season. Castillo last pitched in a 3-1 Reds win over the Brewers on July 11, recording a no-decision after pitching 5.1 innings, throwing 102 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six batters. Despite a rough start to the season, Castillo appears to be returning to form. Since Jun. 10, he has struck out six or more batters in six of the last seven starts.

Facing the Brewers four times this season, Castillo has a 0-2 record, throwing 23 innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and striking out 25 batters. This season, he has a 4.65 ERA, 21.4% K rate and a 1.41 WHIP, posting a 3-10 record.

Castillo uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (51%), changeup (30%) and slider (19%). The changeup is the preferred pitch to strike out batters. With a 26% K rate and used in 51% of two-strike situations, the pitch has a 25% CSW Rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 36% PutAway rate.

The Brewers will likely use Kolten Wong, Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Omar Narvaez at the top of the lineup. Wong has had the most success against Castillo in his career, going 9-for-21 with one home run. The Brewers, the current leader in the National League Central, are batting .221 this season, the second-lowest in the majors, with a 26% strikeout rate and a .312 OBP.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -104 | White Sox -112

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +450 | White Sox +850

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Picks

Houston’s offense looks to be firing on all cylinders and should continue to roll as they build momentum for the second half of the season.

The Bet: Astros (-104)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs. Lucas Giolito (White Sox)

Projected Lineup

After a 7-1 win Friday night, the Astros look to keep the momentum going against the Chicago White Sox.

Houston Astros Analysis

Jake Odorizzi takes the mound for the Astros, making his 12th start of the season. He last pitched in a 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees on July 9, going six innings throwing 103 pitches, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out four batters. With a 3-4 record during the first half of the season, Odorizzi has a 3.61 ERA, 23.7% K rate and a 0.99 WHIP.

Odorizzi uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (58%), changeup (20%) and slider (10%), but look for the four-seam fastball to be the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. The Pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 32% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The White Sox will likely use Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu and Brian Goodwin at the top of the order. Abreu has had the most success against Odorizzi in his career, going 10-for-28 with one home run.

Chicago is one of the more productive teams in the league and ranks fifth in batting average (.256), second in OBP (.339) and 16th in strikeout rate (23%). Their 111 wRC+ is second, only behind their opponent—the Houston Astros.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Lucas Giolito takes the mound, making his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 10, going 5.1 innings, throwing 106 pitches, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine batters. With a 7-6 record in the first half of the season, Giolito has a 4.15 ERA, 29% strikeout rate and a 1.17 WHIP.

Giolito uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (44%), changeup (36%) and slider (18%). His changeup is one of the most effective pitches in the league. With a 35% strikeout rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 28% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely use Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez at the top. Brantley, who is projected to hit second, has had the most success against Giolito in his career, going 5-for-10 with two home runs. Houston is the most productive team offensively in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.269), K rate (19%), OBP (.344) and a 119 wRC+.