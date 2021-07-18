July 18 MLB Betting Guide: All Eyes on a Primetime Showdown

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, July 18

A full day of MLB baseball action is the perfect ending to a summer weekend. Today’s slate features a unique schedule, with seven-inning doubleheaders and games resuming from Saturday night.

After a Saturday full of weather concerns, Sunday’s forecast appears more favorable, with all games likely to play.

Find out which games you should target.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rays -110| Braves -106

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Rays +1300 | Braves +6000

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

The Braves have been one of the more consistent teams in baseball this season, despite a string of unfortunate injuries. Expect the bats to provide run support for Symly, securing the win.

The Bet: Braves (-106)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves and Analysis

Probables: Rich Hill (Rays) vs. Drew Smyly (Braves)

Projected Lineup

Two veteran pitchers square off in the series finale between the Rays and Braves, with the series tied at one game apiece after a 9-0 Braves win Saturday.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Rich Hill takes the mound for the Rays, making his 19th start of the season. In his 17th season and first, with Tampa Bay, the lefty last pitched in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 11, going five innings, throwing 68 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two batters. A 6-4 record during the first half of the season, Hill has a 3.74 ERA, 23.6% K rate and a 1.13 WHIP.

Hill uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (88%) and curveball (38%) primarily. The curveball is the preferred pitch for striking out batters. With a 20% K rate and used in 35% of two-strike situations, the pitch has a 29% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 32% PutAway rate.

The Braves will likely use newly acquired Joc Pederson and Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and Ozzie Albies at the top of the order. Freeman has had the most success against Hill in his career, going 3-for-8 with a home run.

The Braves are hitting .240 this season, with the ninth-best OBP of .322 and a strikeout rate of 24.9%, the sixth-worst in the majors.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Drew Smyly is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season, last pitching in a 14-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 7. The left-hander went five innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out four batters. Smyly, an eight-year veteran, has a 7-3 record with a 4.48 ERA, 20.1% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP in his first season with the Braves.

Smyly uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (51%) and curveball (39%) primarily. Likely his counterpart Hill, look for Smyly to use the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Rays will likely roll out Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena at the top of the order. The Rays have the seventh-worst batting average, hitting .230 on the season, the second-highest strikeout rate at 26.7% and an OBP of .315.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +100 | Yankees -118

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +450 | Yankees +850

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Picks

Tonight’s national TV game should not disappoint. Both starters have higher than average WHIPs this season, with Perez having the 12th-worst among pitchers who have thrown 70 more innings. Expect a high-scoring affair in the series finale.

The Bet: Over (9.5)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees News and Analysis

Probables: Martin Perez (Red Sox) vs. Jameson Taillon (Yankees)

Projected Lineup

One of the best rivalries in sports is headed for primetime. After a rain-shortened six-inning, 3-1 Yankees win, their first of the season against the Red Sox, New York hopes to grab the first series win against their archrivals.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Martin Perez makes his 19th start of the season, last pitching in an 11-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 10. Perez went 3.2innings, throwing 73 pitches, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with the Yankees this season, a 5-3 Red Sox win on Jun. 25, Perez recorded a no-decision after throwing 67 pitches in 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three batters.

In his second season with Boston, Perez has a 7-5 record, with a 4.04 ERA, 18.5% K rate and a 1.48 WHIP.

Perez uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (36%), cutter (31%), changeup (24%) and curveball (9%). Look for the two-seam fastball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 21% K rate, used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 6% Whiff rate and a 45% PutAway rate.

The Yankees, who are affected by a recent COVID-19 outbreak, should use DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Rougned Odor and Gary Sanchez at the top of the order. LeMahieu has had the most success against Perez in his career, going 5-for-13 with one home run. The Yankees are hitting .235 this season with a 24.5% strikeout rate and the ninth-best OBP in the league at .322.

New York Yankees Analysis

Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Yankees, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-7 Yankees loss to the Houston Astros on July 11, recording a no-decision after throwing 85 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with Boston this season, Taillon recorded a no-decision in a Jun. 5, 7-3 Red Sox win, going 5.1 innings throwing 76 pitches, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three batters.

In his first season with the Yankees, Taillon has a 4-4 record, 24% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (54%), curveball (20%) and slider (20%). The four-seam fastball is the preferred pitch for striking out batters. With a 32% K rate, the pitch is used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 49% PutAway rate.

The Red Sox will likely start Kike Hernandez, Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Xander Bogaerts, who has been out of the lineup with a knee injury. Hunter Renfroe, who is projected to hit sixth, has had the most success against Taillon in his career, going 4-for-8 with one home run. The Red Sox, one of the more productive teams in baseball, have the fourth-highest batting average, hitting .257, with an OBP of .321 and a strikeout rate of 23%.